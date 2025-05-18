CAL Fire SLO crews put out one acre vegetation fire at Carizzo Plains in Santa Margarita

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews were on scene for a vegetation fire at the Carrizo Plains in Santa Margarita just before noon on Sunday.

The fire first broke out near Helios War and was reported under near panels, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Locals put out the fire at one acre before 12:30 p.m. and crews mopped up the fire for a few hours after, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel on this fire.