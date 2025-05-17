Skip to Content
Paso Robles Fire Department stop kitchen fire at Sycamore Canyon home

today at 12:23 pm
Published 12:32 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services helped put out a kitchen fire at 818 Sycamore Canyon just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

PRFES crews saw moderate smoke from the front and side of the home before rescuing a dog and holding the fire to just the kitchen.

Noone was home during the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the PRFES.

The PRFES received help from CAL Fire SLO, the Atascadero Fire Department, Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance for the incident.

Caleb Nguyen

