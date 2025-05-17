Skip to Content
CAL Fire SLO planning prescribed burn next week

today at 11:54 am
Published 12:18 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO, the SLO ACPD, SLO County Community Fire Safe Council and private landowners all agreed to schedule a prescribed burn next week.

This event will prevent future wildfires and take place on lands 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita near the intersection of Seven Oaks Way between Las Pilitas and Parkhill Road, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The burn is set for Tuesday, beginning around 10:00 a.m,. where 25 acres will be burnt for ecological resilience and landscape diversity, according to CAL Fire SLO.

For more information, contact the SLO ACPD or CAL Fire SLO.

Caleb Nguyen

