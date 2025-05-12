Fire crews tackle 15-acre grass fire in Santa Margarita Monday afternoon

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – Fire crews mopped up a 15-acre grass fire in Santa Margarita that first broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 58 Monday, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The fire started at an acre near Energy Place and the highway and crews gave updated acreage numbers just before 2:00 p.m, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

Forward progress of the incident stopped just past 1:30 p.m and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.