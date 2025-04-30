Fire Investigation delayed at Lassen’s Natural Foods in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Just before midnight on April 15th, the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a call at Lassen's Natural Foods Store on Broadway.

Fire officials say it was burning for some time before it was reported, and they saw signs failing building integrity and structural collapse immediately upon arrival, having to pull back to safely fight the fire.

Now, the investigation into the cause of the fire has been halted and teams have been pulled out due to multiple hazardous conditions including damaged equipment on the interior, and possible presence of asbestos.

The Santa Maria fire marshal says they're coordinating with the business owners and various insurance entities to bring cranes and similar equipment out to the site clear the hazards and investigate the potentials of asbestos exposure before continuing the investigation.

From many years of previous experience the local fire marshal says with all the layers of damage involved, the likelihood is rather high that the building will have to be torn down.

Lassen's Natural Foods has been a popular store in Santa Maria for many years, and locals hope the company will reopen the store at a nearby location.