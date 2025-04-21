Fire crews respond to three-acre grass fire near Los Padres National Forest Monday afternoon

CUYAMA, Calif. – Several fire crews helped with a small grass fire near Cuyama that first ignited at 3:07 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The SBCFD estimated the fire at three acres and received help from the Los Padres National Forest to stop forward progress at 3:42 p.m.

Both those agencies mopped up the fire for about one to two hours following the burn and no structural damage or injured people were reported, according to the SBCFD.

More information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.