SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews responded to a three-acre brush fire near Oso Flaco Lake just after 3:00 p.m Monday.

Crews are making progress on the fire as of 4:24 p.m. and a helicopter is en route, according to CAL Fire SLO.

More information on the cause of this fire and the overall incident will be provided once available to Your News Channel.