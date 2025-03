VENTURA, Calif.-A fire at the Ventura Inn left one women dead on Sunday morning.

Ventura City Firefighters put the fire out on the corner of California and Main before 10p.m.

The Inn, located at 487 Main St., is home to about 90 small apartments above The Calico Cat Bookshop.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Your News Channel will have more information as soon as it becomes available.