Acacia Fire burns a couple acres of brush in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif.-Ventura County Firefighters had help from local city crews around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night when a fire sparked up near Acacia Road in Santa Paula.

Ventura County Fire Battalion Chief Guillermo De La Rosa said they had already been up-staffed due to the strong winds.

And they also had people in the area due to the Hughes Fires burned near county line between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

A night-flying helicopter was en route to help put the small fire out.

Firefighters parked along Peck Rd. near the 126.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

