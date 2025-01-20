Developer Rick Caruso talks about rebuilding following fires

MONTECITO, Calif.-Developer Rick Caruso, who built and owns the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito is speaking out about his Palisades property.

Caruso also owns Palisades Village that withstood the recent fire that began on January 7.

He built the shopping center with non-combustible materials.

He hired private firefighters to protect the property just down the road from a fire station.

He said freed up city firefighters to fight the fire elsewhere..

But Caruso said his daughter's nearby home burned down.

He talked about the future on Real Time with Bill Maher.

"And what we should be doing in this city and what we should do now, we have an opportunity underground.the power lines. Well, yeah. Let's, you know, but when everybody starts talking about rebuilding. Yes, we need to rebuild quickly. And yes, we need to get people back in their homes. But we also need to be smart about it because the palisades, just like Altadena and god bless the families there to the palisades, is going to remain in the fire zone. "

Caruso lost his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 and his supporters would like to see him run again.

But for now, Caruso says he is focused on helping the community rebuild and reopening the village so people can go back to work.