First responders watch for wind issues

VENTURA, Calif.-Law enforcement officers kept watch for smoke on another windy day on Tuesday.

One patrol car parked in Grant Park overlooking Ventura, where they could see for miles.

They had already worked long hours during the Auto Fire overnight, but wanted to make sure the community stayed safe.

"It is scary," said Christine Goucher of Ventura, it is scary especially last night when we had one in Ventura it was getting a little closer, it was scary."

She was enjoying the view near the Serra Cross and clearly remembers the Thomas Fire burning the park more than 7 years ago.

"It was so beautiful before the fire, it was gorgeous and then the fire took a lot of these homes and the areas here and that cross, but it did not burn, there was a little singe on but it did not burn," said Goucher.

The strong winds and alerts serve as a reminder to be prepared and that goes for first responders, too.

"I live in this community," said Ventura County Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd, I work in this community and as this red flag was approaching my family and I talked about what we would do to prepare, where we would meet to get in touch with each other, where we would go if we evacuate, what we things we want to take from home."

For information about emergency alerts and ready, set, go plans visit https://www.vcfd.org and https://www.vcemergency.com and https://www.readysbc.org and https://www.prepareslo.org