Fire crews put out house fire Sunday in Santa Maria

today at 2:37 pm
Published 2:44 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews helped put out a house fire in Santa Maria, containing it to the garage at the 600 block of Clubhouse Drive at 2:19 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The original call time of the fire came at 2:08 p.m. and both California Blvd. and Clubhouse Drive were closed due to fire cleanup efforts, detailed the SBCFD.

Your News Channel will provide more information about injuries and other possible structural damages as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

