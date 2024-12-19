Ventura Board of Supervisors approve up to $4.91 Million in fee waivers for Mountain Fire survivors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Board of Supervisors approve a series of fee waivers to ease the financial burden for property owners affected by the Mountain Fire.

The Ventura Mountain Fire, which set ablaze back in November, burned nearly 20,000 acres and damaged around 200 properties. The newly approved fee waivers could provide each property owner with an estimated $20,000 to cover construction-related fees, totaling around $4.91 million dollars.

The fee waivers cover a wide range of permitting requirements, including those related to building permits, wastewater treatment systems, grading, floodplain management, and landscape plan reviews for defensible space. Administrative fees such as plan reviews and code enforcement will also be waived.

"These fee waivers will deliver crucial financial relief to residents affected by the Mountain Fire, enabling them to focus on rebuilding and recovery without the added financial strain,” stated 3rd District Supervisor Kelly Long, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The Board is also in the process of improving coordination between various counties to minimize delays and make the rebuilding as fast and painless as possible for property owners.

"This is just the beginning. I am committed to standing with our community throughout this journey, advocating for a rebuilding process that is customer-focused and efficient every step of the way,” said Supervisor Jeff Gorell.

The proposed fee waivers will remain in effect through December 31, 2026, with the potential for extensions depending on the pace of rebuilding activity.

For more information on the rebuilding process or to apply for permit fee waivers, residents can contact EHDMountainFire@ventura.org.