Fire

Fire crews help with vegetation fire in Santa Maria near Highway 135

today at 10:23 pm
Published 10:29 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are on scene of a one to two acre vegetation fire in Santa Maria one mile south of Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

PG&E was requested for possible downed power lines in the area with the fire having a slow rate of spread, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire that started at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday is under investigation and more information will be provided on the incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

