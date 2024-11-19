Fire crews help with vegetation fire in Santa Maria near Highway 135

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are on scene of a one to two acre vegetation fire in Santa Maria one mile south of Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

PG&E was requested for possible downed power lines in the area with the fire having a slow rate of spread, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire that started at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday is under investigation and more information will be provided on the incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.