Fire crews put out house fire in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Fire Department put out a house fire early Saturday at 3:06 a.m. after heavy smoke was found in the attic.

All people in the home were out of the home while part of the home's roof collapsed into the structure, according to the AFD.

The homeowner opened windows and doors to clear smoke which increased the spread of the fire due to added oxygen.

None were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation after the response took an hour, detailed the AFD.