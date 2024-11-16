Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews put out house fire in Atascadero

Atascadero Fire Department
By
today at 4:31 pm
Published 4:40 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Fire Department put out a house fire early Saturday at 3:06 a.m. after heavy smoke was found in the attic.

All people in the home were out of the home while part of the home's roof collapsed into the structure, according to the AFD.

The homeowner opened windows and doors to clear smoke which increased the spread of the fire due to added oxygen.

None were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation after the response took an hour, detailed the AFD.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content