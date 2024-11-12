Santa Barbara ACPD scheduling prescribed burn at Purisima Point Beach

Skip to Content
today at 4:46 pm
Published 4:48 pm

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will conduct a prescribed burn before the end of November.

A burn window will be open from Nov. 12 - Nov. 22 where 30 acres of grassland and sage scrub will burn over a three-to-six day period starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m. on scheduled burn days.

The Santa Barbara ACPD will attempt to reduce smoke conditions across the county and burns will take place away from population centers.

Windy conditions make it hard to predict which areas will be impacted by the burns and those with preexisting health conditions should take precautions.

Smells or sights of smoke should be avoided and people should avoid outside activity if possible.

Smoke exposure, especially for children, is highly dangerous and symptoms include coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulties, chest tightness, chest pain, nausea, fatigue and lightheadedness.

For the latest information on air quality visit here and for information on prescribed burns statewide, visit here.

