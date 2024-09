LOMPOC, Calif. – Three people were unharmed due to a house fire that broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Erika Pl. in Lompoc Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire broke out while the family was home around 11:00 p.m. before crews knocked down the flames at 11:13 p.m., detailed the SBCFD.

The family was able to get out safely though they were displaced from the residence, explained the SBCFD.