TEMPLETON, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews are on scene of a four-and-a-half acre brush fire near the 2400 block of Symphony Oaks Dr. in Templeton.

Forward progress for the fire stopped at 2:35 p.m. and the cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to CAL Fire SLO.

