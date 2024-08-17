Fire crews on scene of 50-acre brush fire near Cypress Mountain Drive in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews are on scene of a 50-acre brush fire near Cypress Mountain Drive just north of Highway 46.

One building is threatened at the moment and over 20 engines remain on the scene to fight the uncontained fire, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The fire first started at 1:06 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to CAL Fire SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.