Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews on scene of 50-acre brush fire near Cypress Mountain Drive in Cambria

CAL Fire SLO
By
today at 2:11 pm
Published 2:16 pm

CAMBRIA, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews are on scene of a 50-acre brush fire near Cypress Mountain Drive just north of Highway 46.

One building is threatened at the moment and over 20 engines remain on the scene to fight the uncontained fire, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The fire first started at 1:06 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to CAL Fire SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
brush fire
cal fire slo
cambria
cypress mountain drive
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content