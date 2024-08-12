Skip to Content
Crews responded to a quarter-acre fire that destroyed three outbuildings northeast of Paso Robles Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire that destroyed outbuildings in the 5000 block of Awaken Pl. northeast of Paso Robles.

Around 4:48 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Fire Department confirmed that forward progress of the flames had been stopped.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, with structures in the area threatened by the fire, a larger response, including aircraft and heavy equipment, was dedicated to Monday's response.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker east of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

