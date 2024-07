SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a four-acre fire on the east side of the Santa Maria Riverbed, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The fire has spread into brush with a slow rate of spread and crews and forward progress on the flames stopped as of 3:36 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire that broke out at 2:17 p.m. is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.