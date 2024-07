VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are currently fighting a garbage fire that is threatening homes at the 1900 block of Lirio Ave. in Saticoy, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

First responders have taken a defensive position due to a pile of crushed cars 20 feet high which is the cause of the flames, detailed the VCFD.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.