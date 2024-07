SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are on scene of a barn fire that broke out at the 3500 block of Telephone Road in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire burned about 1/10 of an acre with minor damage and no injuries. The flames were knocked down at 5:49 p.m. where crews expect the scene to be clear in about 15 minutes, detailed the SBCFD.