Fire crews on scene of structure fire at 3800 block of Via Parte in Lompoc Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 5:32 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Fire crews were on scene of a structure fire at the 3800 block of Via Parte in Lompoc where a single-story, one-family building was affected, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

No one was injured and the cause of the fire that was knocked down at 4:57 p.m., remains under investigation, detailed the SBCFD.

More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

