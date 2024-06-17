Fire crews on scene for wildland fire at Turkey Rd. on Highway 41 near Turkey Rd.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews from CAL Fire SLO are on the scene of a wildland fire stretching two acres just south of the Kern County Line near Turkey Rd. on Highway 41 Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire which had a call time of 1:57 p.m. is under investigation and caution is advised when traveling though forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.