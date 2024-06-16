Fire crews on scene for 12,265-acre fire in Ventura County Sunday afternoon

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a 12,000-acre fire crossing into Ventura County, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

About 2,000 acres of wilderness in the Las Padres National Forest have been consumed by the flames of the Post-fire that has only been 2% contained, according to the VCFD.

VCFD crews with over 125 personnel are fighting the fire on both the air and ground and updates can be found at the VC Emergency website.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.