SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-structure fire at the 1900 block of Legacy Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Multiple structures are impacted and crews are on the scene of the incident which had mutual aid from CAL Fire SLO an initial call time of 7:23 a.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.