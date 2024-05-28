Firefighters contain two fires in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters have been on the scene of two fires on Tuesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire SLO.

At 12:39 p.m., Cal Fire SLO responded to a fire burning about a half-acre near the 3600 block of Camino Purisma in Arroyo Grande CA.

UPDATE: #PurismaIC Fire is contained to 1/2 acre in grass. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 28, 2024

The department said they had the fire contained at 12:41 p.m. The cause is not yet known.

The second fire was first reported at 1:01 p.m. in Templeton, where a wildland fire burned an estimated half-acre to one-acre.

Cal Fire SLO said the Templeton fire was contained at 1:18 p.m.

UPDATE: #RosaIC Fire is contained. The cause is under investigation. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 28, 2024

No injuries have been reported as of 1:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.