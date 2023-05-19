Vegetation fires reported off of Highway 166

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is responding to two vegetation fires, one near Brown Canyon off of Highway 166 and another smaller response near Gypsum Canyon near Forrest Route 32S01A.

The fires was initially reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The larger response is for a five acre vegetation fire near Rock Front Ranch off of Cable Corral Road on the north side of Highway 166.

According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 166 remains open, but a pilot cruiser is leading groups of drivers on alternating sides.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added as it becomes available.