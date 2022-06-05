Firefighters stop forward progress of Bridge Fire that burned 8.19 acres of land, evacuation orders and road closure updates

WATCH LIVE: video broadcast of the Bridge Fire from the News Channel 3-12 sky camera

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a fire burning off of Highway 154 and Foothill Rd near the Bridge to Nowhere on Sunday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

As of 10:09 p.m. the fire burned 8.19 acres of land, and there have been no reported injuries or damage to structures according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.

Eliason said that forward progress was stopped at 8:31 p.m.

At 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office notified the areas surrounding the San Marcos Preserve to evacuate, including:

All of Cieneguitas Rd,

Calle Caridad,

west of Winther Way,

and north of Foothill Rd.

At 9:09 p.m., the sheriff's office downgraded the evacuation order to an evacuation warning for the areas listed above, telling residents to be prepared to leave.

California Highway Patrol said closed off Foothill Rd at La Cumbre to oncoming traffic in the area.

SBCSO said Temporary Evacuation Point is open at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center located at 300 Turnpike Rd.

Eliason said that the cause of fire remains under investigation, although it has been deemed suspicious.

Just before 8:00 p.m., Eliason said that engines provided structure protection off Cieneguitas Rd to homes with well maintained defensible space.

Eliason said that the call time for this fire was at 6:53 p.m. when the fire was first seen burning off of Via Gaitero near the Salvar overpass off Highway 154.

Alex Zauner / KEYT

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.