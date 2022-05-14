Montecito firefighters stop small backyard fire Saturday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters quickly responded to and extinguished a small backyard fire in Montecito on Saturday morning.

The Montecito Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to the call just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Barker Pass Rd.

The fire was about 50 by 50-ft, spot burning in a resident's backyard.

Firefighters said they were able to stop forward progress within 15 minutes, and remained on scene mopping up for about an hour.

The cause of fire is under investigation, and no evacuations were necessary.

Montecito Fire Protection District asks the community to remain vigilant, especially during this weekend's higher fire weather conditions.

Residents can view wildfire action plan with the station's "Ready! Set! Go!" guide, available at montecitofire.com/fire-prevention.