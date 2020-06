Fire

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Drum Fire, which burned more than 600 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been 100% contained.

The fire began Sunday afternoon near Highway 246 between Lompoc and Buellton.

#DrumFire- UPDATE- Drum IC reports the 696 acre fire, which began on June 14, is 100% contained. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 17, 2020

Structures were immediately threatened and evacuations were ordered when the fire was at its peak.

An aggressive attack kept the fire at bay and evacuation orders were ended and no structures were damaged.

In total, 696 acres were burned in the fire.