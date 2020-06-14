Evacuation warning after Drum Fire breaks out near Highway 246 west of Buellton

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 7369 Highway 246 and Domingos Road near Drum Canyon west of Buellton.

The blaze, which firefighters have named the Drum Fire, is spreading very quickly to the east driven by winds that are reaching up to 22 miles per hour.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is about 600 acres in size, up from the last report of 175 acres.

As of 5:10 p.m., the fire is 10% contained. All forward progress was stopped around 6:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged by the fire.

Evacuations

As of 6:10 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department has changed the evacuation order for the following area to an evacuation warning.

Evacuation Order has been updated to an Evacuation Warning https://t.co/y6a86b5EKt — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) June 15, 2020

An evacuation order was in place for buildings north of Highway 246 between Domingos Road and Highway 101 in the east. This evacuation included Bobcat Springs Road west of Buellton but did not include the Buellton city limits. Law enforcement is assisting with evacuations.

Firefighters said structures were being threatened. This fire was escalated to a second alarm brush fire response so that additional resources could be sent. A helicopter and multiple engines are on scene protecting structures and executing water drops. Planes are also assisting with an aerial attack.

#Drum Fire - A Calfire S-2 makes a Phos-chek drop Sunday afternoon on the south flank of the fire. pic.twitter.com/fXmku4RkST — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 14, 2020

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is activated for animal evacuations.

Large animals may be evacuated to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds Gate 3. Owners must bring their own feed and supplies.

Small animals can be evacuated to the Santa Maria Animal Shelter at 548 W Foster Road. You can contact the Animal Services hotline at 805-681-4332 if you need assistance.

Road Closures

California Highway Patrol instated a hard closure of Highway 246 in both directions from Avenue of Flags in Buellton to Campbell Road.

As of 5 p.m., both directions of Highway 246 are reopened.

An investigator is en route to the scene as well to help determine the cause of the fire.

NewsChannel 3 is on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.