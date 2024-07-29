Application window for 2024 Clean Air Grant funding across Santa Barbara County now open

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Beginning Monday, the application window for the 2024 Clean Air Grant program is now open for individuals, businesses, government agencies, and non-profits across Santa Barbara County.

The grant window will remain open until Friday, Sep. 6, 2024.

More information about the grant program can be found here.

Approximately $3 million will be made available for the voluntary grant program that aims to help the replacement of old equipment with newer, lower-emissions equipment detailed the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBCAPCD) in a press release Monday.

"It’s great to collaborate with the local community to proactively reduce emissions from old, dirty diesel

equipment with clean technologies," said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD Executive Director. "The Clean Air Grant program provides funding to benefit local operations while improving air quality regionwide."

According to the SBCAPCD, grants will prioritize zero-emission technology projects as well as projects in low-income or disadvantaged communities in the county.

The areas that meet those community-specific criteria are shown in this map.

Projects selected to receive funding are eligible for a range from $10,000 to $250,000 and for the last 35 years the county-based air pollution board has distributed about $60 million in state and local funds, eliminating several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate discharges detailed the SBCAPCD.

"Our business is dedicated to continual conversion to cleaner technology, however a loader was one of the items for which there was previously no viable alternative. Once a quality electric product came to market we found the cost to be daunting, especially considering it involved a leap of faith into a new technology for this type of equipment," explained Kitson Landscape Maintenance in Goleta, a previous recipient of the Clean Air Grant. "The Clean Air Grant tipped the balances and made the decision easy and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. The reduced noise, emissions, and maintenance is a benefit both to our business and our community. The Air Pollution Control District was helpful and responsive throughout the process."