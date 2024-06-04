With Santa Maria River flowing again, annual report on Santa Maria Valley groundwater conditions to be released this week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A public hearing is scheduled this week by the Twitchell Management Authority (TMA) where it will release its annual report on water conditions in Santa Maria Valley Management Area.

"It is a report card of the condition of the basin in 2023 by comparison to the previous year," said Randy Sharer, Twitchell Management Authority Chair. "The TMA through (Management Area Engineer) Luhdorff and Scalmanini has for 15 years produced an annual report."

The meeting is set for Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chambers at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

With the meeting to be held this week, it comes at the same time water is once again flowing in the Santa Maria River from nearby Twitchell Reservoir.

"Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District manages the facility for the Bureau of Reclamation," said Sharer. "The board made the determination that once the Sisquoc (River) ceased its flows to the confluence, which is the confluence of the Cuyama and Sisquoc River, which creates the Santa Maria River, it's now time to optimize the water we have over 30,000-plus acre feet currently behind the dam and get it in the ground. All it does is evaporate quite a bit as it sits in the reservoir, so the whole plan now is just let her open and get it in the ground."