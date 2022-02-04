Proposed changes by the state for solar customers drawing concerns

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Proposed changes by California regulators could dramatically alter the solar energy market for current and future customers.

A controversial move that is being considered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) would reduce current incentives for homeowners to install rooftop solar panels.

The CDUC proposal would reduce the rate homeowners with solar panels receive when they send power to the statewide electrical grid, as well as establish a charge to help maintain electrical infrastructure.

Many within the solar industry as raising concerns about the proposals, claiming it will potentially hurt the number of customers who switch to solar in the future.

On Thursday, the CDUC delayed a key vote on the proposal, pushing back a decision to sometime in the future.