Looking Back at Chancellor Yang’s 31 Years of Leadership at UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara, Calif. – As UC Santa Barbara prepares for Chancellor Henry T. Yang to step down from his role, KEYT staff delved into its archives to revisit the moment Yang was installed as the university’s fifth chancellor.

Dr. Yang officially assumed the position during a ceremony on Oct. 11, 1995, held at the university’s Event Center, known as the Thunderdome. Astronaut Neil Armstrong congratulated Yang during the event, recognizing his accomplishments as an aerospace engineer. Prior to his appointment, Yang served for 10 years as the dean of engineering at Purdue University.

Then-UC President Richard Atkinson acknowledged the challenges awaiting the new chancellor, saying, “Sometimes it feels like a revolving door — a lot of motion but little forward progress. Yet, it’s a critical role that demands a unique blend of talents and skills.”

Yang pledged to tackle these challenges by recruiting and retaining “outstanding” faculty and students, vowing to further UCSB’s standing as a leading research university.

During Yang’s 31-year tenure, UCSB has achieved significant milestones, including the expansion and modernization of its campus. Under his leadership, the university experienced a dramatic rise in faculty accolades, including Nobel Prizes for David Gross (Physics), Finn E. Kydland (Economics), and Shuji Nakamura (invention of efficient blue light-emitting diodes, commonly known as LEDs). UCSB is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the United States and joined the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU) in 1995.

However, Yang’s tenure has not been without challenges. UCSB faced student housing shortages, culminating in widespread criticism of plans for the “Munger Hall” mega-dorm, which drew backlash for its unconventional design and lack of windows in most bedrooms.

In 2014, the Isla Vista community was devastated by a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six UCSB students and injured several others. The tragedy highlighted issues of campus safety, mental health, and community resilience.

Yang also navigated tensions over free speech and student activism, addressing protests against tuition hikes and international issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After more than three decades of service, Yang is set to step down at the end of the academic year. He plans to return to teaching and research as a professor. With his tenure, he is considered one of the longest-serving university chancellors in the United States.

The search for Yang’s successor is already underway.