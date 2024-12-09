Local news reporters discuss the media industry with high school students in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. - Journalism students at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo had the opportunity to learn about the media industry during a round table discussion Monday afternoon.

The hour-long event was held by school's Journalism Club and featured four reporters, including two who work in local television, the other two in print journalism.

News Channel's Dave Alley, who was worked at the station since 1997 in a variety of positions, including news anchor and reporter, was among those taking part on the panel.

Two journalism students moderated the round table, which focused on the state of the media, both at the local and nation level.

During the discussion, the students asked the panel a specific question about the news industry and gave each reporter an opportunity to provide an answer.

Questions ranged from what inspired each reporter to choose a media career, what subject matters do they mostly cover, why journalism is important in the modern world, what is the future of media, is current journalism working and trustworthy, to several other news-related topics.

The reporters spent a considerable amount of time speaking about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it will impact the journalism in the future.

"It was really interesting hearing more about the local news industry," said student Riley Reeves, who co-moderated the discussion. "It definitely makes me want to become more engaged in that kind of news because it is so impactful just on everyday lives."

After the round table ended, students were able to speak directly with reporters and ask questions face-to-face.

"I liked everything about it," said student Joel Malinowski. "I found it really helpful and really sparked some information that I didn't really think about and I just thought it was really interesting."

The round table was videotaped by the students in the New Tech film and TV class and will be posted online.