Oxnard Union High School District hosts Preview Week

OXNARD, Calif. - High emotions and tons of school pride this week in the Oxnard Union High School District.

This is 'Preview Week' on all 10 campuses in the district and a great way to get students, staff and teachers reoriented following more than a year of remote learning.

"It's just getting us back together and that's the most important thing," said Superintendent, Dr. Tom McCoy. "Most of the students hadn't been on campus for almost two years."

Cheers, laughter and lots of chatter echoed from pep rallies, games and student bonding activities on each of the high school campuses.

"I think it's very exciting just because we haven't been back in, forever. I'm excited to see my friends and teachers," said Amaya Espardinez, a junior at Rancho Campana High School.

"Being my senior year, it's nice to be back and see people before we leave for college," said Layla Semaan, a senior at Rancho Campana High School.

"There's no academics so it's very much, 'Just come, hang out, meet people, reconnect with people you haven't seen in maybe a year,'" said Brianna Davis, who teaches U.S. History, Government and Women in History.

"Many of you didn't have a lot of time to be a kid cause you were doing dishes, watching your little brother, you were working," said Richard Urias, Oxnard High School Principal. "So, we want you to be a kid today. It's ok to be goofy."

Team building activities brought lots of laughter and goofiness, including popping balloons between students' backs and eating Oreo cookies without hands.

Classes in the Oxnard Union High School District officially start Wednesday, August 25.

