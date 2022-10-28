Local economic development organizations receive $5 million grant for Central Coast counties

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Uplift Central Coast Coalition announced Thursday that it received a $5 million grant to help plan equitable and sustainable economic development for the six-county region.

The six counties include Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

This grant, under the state's new Community Economic Resilience Fund, will fuel an expansive two-year process to create an inclusive economic plan, according to Uplift Central Coast.

Uplift Central Coast is a partnership across these counties led by three economic development organizations: the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC), Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) and REACH. REACH will oversee the two-year long project.

“This expansive coastal region extending from Santa Cruz to Ventura has a lot in common. We share persistent and emerging economic challenges including extreme socio-economic disparities, high costs of living, and often highly uneven impacts of climate change,” said Melissa James, REACH President & CEO. “We are excited for this promising new opportunity to expand our network and bring resources to our region to spur economic opportunity for those who need it most.”

The economic plan will have a focus on equity, sustainability, job quality, economic competitiveness and resilience, according to the organization.

Organizers also said that this process opens up additional funding opportunities for implementation.

“We know there was a widely disproportionate impact on minority workers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruce Stenslie, EDC President & CEO. “Now we have an opportunity to address that and foster economic development investments for the region in a deliberate, thoughtful and disruptive way.”

"Under the project plan, the Economic Development Collaborative will serve as the Fiscal Agent, managing the grant funds, and REACH will serve as Regional Convener, leading stakeholder engagement and plan development," according to REACH.

REACH, EDC and MBEP said they will each serve as a co-convener in their respective subregions.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to meaningfully and intentionally engage stakeholders for the inclusive planning and development for our region and do our part to uplift our entire region, especially those in disinvested communities,” said Tahra Goraya, MBEP President & CEO.

For more information, visit: reachcentralcoast.org/uplift-central-coast-coalition-secures-5-million-planning-grant-for-six-county-region.