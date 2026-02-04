Carpinteria Residents on Alert With Armed Suspects on the Run

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Residents in Carpinteria are asked to be on alert for anything suspicious that may be connected to a major crime scene and car crash in the early morning hours.

There were several locations under investigation for hours following an early morning robbery, including farm fields and a cannabis growing site.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says patrol units are still in the area seeking armed suspects. A message via X on line says:

Shelter in place and request to avoid the area has been lifted, however additional suspects remain outstanding and should be considered armed. Community members are encouraged to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious. Deputies will remain in the area.

It has not further details about the incident.

A search involved a Sheriff's helicopter, a drone unit, a K9 and multiple Sheriff's deputies, detectives and CHP officers took place before dawn this morning. One of the main areas is along Foothill Road around Cravens Lane, Via Real and Santa Monica Road.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

