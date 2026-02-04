Deputies on the Search for Armed Robbers in Carpinteria, Shelter-In-Place Alert Lifted

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Shelter-In-Place alert has been lifted for residents of Carpinteria in the areas between Santa Monica Road and Linden Avenue after an overnight burglary Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are searching for armed burglary suspects in the 4500 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria. A burglary was reported at Headwaters Cannabis early Wednesday Morning around 3:00am.

The Shelter-In-Place was lifted around 5:30am, but deputies do believe the suspects are armed and at large.

There were also multiple traffic accidents related to the burglary, including a flipped car on Santa Monica Road. Those inside the car have been medically cleared by AMR and taken into custody.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

