Driver in Mesa Fatal Hit and Run Gets Two Year Sentence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The driver in a fatal hit and run on the Santa Barbara Mesa in 2024 is going to prison for two years.

Brock Hoffman entered a plea of no contest in Santa Barbara Superior Court, equivalent to a guilty plea. He left the scene of the fatal accident on June 29, 2024 and faced a felony charge.

Hoffman turned himself in on July 4, 2024.

Police used nearby cameras and other information to place Hoffman at the scene, then contact him leading to his surrender.

His vehicle had damage to the front right fender and headlight area.

The crash took the life of Juan Lopez, who worked in a grocery store nearby. It is unknown why Lopez was in the traffic lane on Cliff Drive near Loma Alta when the crash took place about 11:30 p.m.

His longtime partner and mother of his three children spoke in court during the sentencing hearing and played a short video of Lopez.

Christina Godinez said it was 535 days since the family saw Lopez.

The sentence of two years was an option and the range went up to four years. Probation was denied.

Hoffman was handcuffed in court and he will be sent to state prison immediately.

