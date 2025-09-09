Police Search for Two People Accused of Stealing Nitrous Oxide from Local Smoke Shop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing canisters of nitrous oxide from a local smoke shop.

On Monday, a man attempted to purchase the canisters from Illusion Smoke Shop in Santa Barbara but his card was declined. The business says a woman took the canisters some time later in the day – the two left in a car, possibly a Toyota.

Police believe the credit cards were fraudulent.

Anyone with tips or information can contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

