Police Search for Two People Accused of Stealing Nitrous Oxide from Local Smoke Shop

today at 11:37 am
Published 11:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing canisters of nitrous oxide from a local smoke shop.

On Monday, a man attempted to purchase the canisters from Illusion Smoke Shop in Santa Barbara but his card was declined. The business says a woman took the canisters some time later in the day – the two left in a car, possibly a Toyota.

Police believe the credit cards were fraudulent.

Anyone with tips or information can contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

