Paso Robles Man Arrested After Barricading Himself following Domestic Violence Incident

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute after barricading himself inside a residence and refusing to comply with authorities for several hours.

Tuesday evening around 5:41pm, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident taking place in the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive.

There, authorities located an adult female who had exited the residence, and identified another person still inside as 41-year-old Enrique Rubio. Deputies confirmed no other individuals were inside the residence with Rubio.

Rubio reportedly did not comply with repeated commands to exit the residence, causing the Sheriff's office to call in its Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team, Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and Special Enforcement Detail (SED) to the scene and create a perimeter around the residence.

After several hours of noncompliance and repeated encouragement from CNT to surrender peacefully, Rubio finally exited the residence around 10:16pm and was taken into custody.

The adult female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Rubio was arrested on charges of false imprisonment (PC 236), corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant (PC 273.5(a)), and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)).

The Sheriff's Office confirmed this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

They encourage those in San Luis Obispo County who may be experiencing domestic violence to contact Lumina Alliance, a local non-profit, through their 24/7, confidential crisis and information line at (805) 545-8888 or online at www.luminaalliance.org.

