New USPS Mailboxes Put in Place in Ojai Valley to Avoid Mail Theft

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – New blue United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes have had to be put in place throughout the communities of Ojai and Oakview in Ventura County.

Over the past several months, the Ojai Investigations Bureau has seen a significant increase in mail theft targeting these mailboxes.

To combat this, newer and more secure mailboxes have been put in place at the following locations:

211 East Matilija Street, City of Ojai, CA

1215 Maricopa Hwy, City of Ojai, CA

360 North Ventura Ave, Oakview, CA

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office thanks U.S. Congressional District Representative Robert O’Riley from the Office of U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Ojai Police Chief Captain Steve Jenkins for their assistance putting these mailboxes in place.

The office also recommends residents never mail cash or personal checks – only send money orders by mail, don’t leave sensitive mail documents in mailboxes, try and deposit your mail as close to the mailbox pickup times as possible, use online bill payment options, and certify mail with return receipts is recommended by postal services and financial institutions.

