Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Simi Valley man arrested in connection with armed robbery at local tobacco shop thanks to tipster

KEYT
By
today at 10:49 am
Published 10:59 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 35-year-old Simi Valley man has been taken into custody in connection with a June 25 armed robbery at Hookah Valley on Madera Street thanks to tip from an alert citizen.

On June 26, a concerned citizen shared information about the potential identity of the man wanted in connection with the robbery at the local tobacco store the day before stated a press release Tuesday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

The tip led to the identification of a 35-year-old Simi Valley man who was located within the city and arrested without incident shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, additional evidence linking the 35-year-old to armed robbery has been collected including clothing and a handgun.

Images provided by Simi Valley Police on June 25 to Your News Channel

The Simi Valley man was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and the Simi Valley Police Department noted the important role the community played in his arrest.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts
armed robbery
arrest
Hookah Valley
KEYT
public assistance request
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content