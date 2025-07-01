Simi Valley man arrested in connection with armed robbery at local tobacco shop thanks to tipster

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 35-year-old Simi Valley man has been taken into custody in connection with a June 25 armed robbery at Hookah Valley on Madera Street thanks to tip from an alert citizen.

On June 26, a concerned citizen shared information about the potential identity of the man wanted in connection with the robbery at the local tobacco store the day before stated a press release Tuesday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

The tip led to the identification of a 35-year-old Simi Valley man who was located within the city and arrested without incident shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, additional evidence linking the 35-year-old to armed robbery has been collected including clothing and a handgun.

Images provided by Simi Valley Police on June 25 to Your News Channel

The Simi Valley man was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and the Simi Valley Police Department noted the important role the community played in his arrest.