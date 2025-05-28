Two Victims Assaulted in Isla Vista Armed Robbery

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A 'Timely Warning,' sent out by the UC Santa Barbara Police Department (UCPD) early this morning, alerted students and community members of an armed robbery that happened at an Isla Vista park on Tuesday, May 27th.

According to UCPD, two victims were approached by three to four Hispanic males wearing masks at approximately 6:44pm at Tierra De Fortuna Park in Isla Vista. The suspects demanded their property on their person.

One suspect lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a black handgun tucked in his waistband. Another suspect raised a knife and told the victims that he would "kill them."

When the victims attempted to flee, they were assaulted by the suspects.

UCPD says property was stolen from both victims, but they were ultimately able to flee the scene and report the robbery and assault.

The ages of the suspects are unknown. They are described as Hispanic males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black "dickies" style pants – including the one who displayed the firearm. The suspect with the the knife was described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black "dickies" style pants.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report. If you have information that might assist in the investigation, call (805) 683-2724, or report crime information anonymously.