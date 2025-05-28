Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Two Victims Assaulted in Isla Vista Armed Robbery

John Palminteri / KEYT
By
today at 3:20 pm
Published 3:22 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A 'Timely Warning,' sent out by the UC Santa Barbara Police Department (UCPD) early this morning, alerted students and community members of an armed robbery that happened at an Isla Vista park on Tuesday, May 27th.

According to UCPD, two victims were approached by three to four Hispanic males wearing masks at approximately 6:44pm at Tierra De Fortuna Park in Isla Vista. The suspects demanded their property on their person.

One suspect lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a black handgun tucked in his waistband. Another suspect raised a knife and told the victims that he would "kill them."

When the victims attempted to flee, they were assaulted by the suspects.

UCPD says property was stolen from both victims, but they were ultimately able to flee the scene and report the robbery and assault.

The ages of the suspects are unknown. They are described as Hispanic males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black "dickies" style pants – including the one who displayed the firearm. The suspect with the the knife was described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black "dickies" style pants.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report. If you have information that might assist in the investigation, call (805) 683-2724, or report crime information anonymously.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content