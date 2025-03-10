Mail theft epidemic felt on the Central Coast while national Postal Police force remains benched

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The nation has had a postal police force that was federally recognized in 1970.

They're a fully equipped arm of law enforcement, specifically trained to protect postal facilities, mail carriers, and mail recipients – the public.

They're usually called to large metropolitan areas where mail theft used to be most prevalent.

In August of 2020, the United States Postal Service restricted the postal police to only guarding postal facilities.

Every year since 2019, mail crime has increased everywhere.

Now, thieves have access to postal service “arrow keys,” master keys that allowed them to gain entry without vandalism.

Locals of the Central Coast have reported important pieces of mail, such as books of checks and valuable gift items having been stolen, with no signs of forced entry and secure mailboxes being found wide open and empty.

With the USPS being the only option for the public to receive sensitive documents such as W-2s, checks, vehicle registration documents, medical bills, and much more, the president of the postal police association wonders why they remain benched.

The Trump administration has recently announced that D.O.G.E. will conduct similar efficiency procedures with the United States Postal Service as they've done with other federal departments, in the coming weeks and months.

