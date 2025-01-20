Simi Valley Police Department arrest man for shooting Sunday afternoon

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department arrested a man for a shooting after hearing gunshots at 1:40 p.m. and an argument at the 1500 block of Rory Lane.

A father living at the home contacted the SVPD and said his son was firing the weapon at other mobile homes after he was locked out, according to the SVPD.

SVPD officers later confirmed that no one was struck by the gunfire in the incident.

The SVPD secured the area but the suspect refused to leave and had access to multiple firearms according to his father.

Several agencies responded to the incident thanks in part to a bomb threat by the suspect before eventually tear-gassing and seizing the man, according to the SVPD.

The suspect also had a self-inflicted cut on his left arm when he was arrested and following medical treatment he was booked on the following charges at the Ventura County Main Jail: